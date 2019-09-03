BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say that 3 people were shot in the 200 block of St. Lawrence in North Buffalo Friday evening.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says there was a private family party at the North Buffalo Community Center when three teenagers stepped outside.

Police say an 18-year-old male from Buffalo passed away early Saturday morning at ECMC.

The two other victims, both 16-year-old males from Buffalo, are still in the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Rinaldo says there was an incident in the parking lot when the three individuals, two 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old, were shot outside on St. Lawrence.

Rinaldo says some of the victims were shot multiple times.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time but police say they drove away in a dark colored 4-door Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip-line at 716-847-2255.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo addresses the media in the post below.