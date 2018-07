NIAGARA FALLS, NY - An Olean woman was caught trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane at Niagara Falls International Airport Monday.

Airport TSA says the woman had a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets in her carry-on.

A TSA officer saw the gun in the checkpoint x-ray machine, and NFTA police were contacted.

NFTA arrived to the scene, confiscated the gun, and arrested the woman.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, you can visit the TSA website.

