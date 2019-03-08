OLEAN, N.Y. — Olean Police arrested four men Friday night, alleging that they were making methamphetamine in the presence of four children.

Police say the arrests were made around 9:20 p.m. at a South Eighth Street apartment. Child Protective Services were notified about the children, who were then turned over to a relative.

The apartment next door was also evacuated for safety purposes, citing the presence of meth and the chemicals involved.

The four arrested were: Dustin A. Haynes, 26, of Olean; J.B. Spates III, 41, of Olean; Dylin J. Light, 24, of Olean; and Thomas H. Ratliff, 42, of Bath.

They all face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All four men were arraigned in Olean City Court and held without bail.

