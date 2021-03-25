Olean Police investigate homicide

If you have any information in regards to this incident, you're asked to call Olean Police at: 716-376-5677.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Olean Police are looking for more information in regards to a recent homicide.

The police department posted on their Facebook page that their Criminal Investigation Unit, along with New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are working a homicide investigation that occurred near South 3rd Street and W. Green Street.

At this time, police have released little details. 2 On Your Side has reached out to investigators for more information.