BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Olean man was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday.

Jacob Tunison, 29, faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He appeared in court Tuesday and is being held after a detention hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation that started with the Cuba Police Department and extended to the FBI alleged in November that Tunison used one or more social media applications to contact a 13-year-old girl.

The complaint says he sent lewd images of himself to the girl, and that he asked her to produce and send images of herself in return.