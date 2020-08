New York State Police in Jamestown say they arrested a fugitive from Ohio after pulling him over on the I-86 for using his cell phone.

Carlos DeJesus-Godineaux, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested as a fugitive after a license check revealed he was wanted by the Medina County Sheriff Office in Ohio.