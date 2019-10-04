BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say two officers had to seek medical attention Tuesday night after they were dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Authorities say officers approached an illegally parked vehicle on the 100 block of Southampton Street when they noticed one of the individuals in the vehicle had a firearm in a waistband.

During an altercation with officers, the driver attempted to flee, this is when, authorities say, the officers were dragged by the moving vehicle.

The vehicle did run over an officer's feet. Both officers were injured and had to seek medical attention at ECMC.

Authorities arrested March Prewitt, 28, of Buffalo and Nicholas Johnson, 30, of Buffalo. The pair are charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, attempted assault of an officer, reckless endangerment, assault, and reckless driving all in the second degree.