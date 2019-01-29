HOUSTON — HOUSTON – A narcotics officer that was shot in the shoulder Monday while serving a warrant to a home in southeast Houston was released from the hospital, HPD confirms.

Three other narcotics officers were shot. Two were shot in the neck area and are in critical condition. The other is stable and is expected to make a full recovery, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference.

RELATED ARTICLE: Four Houston police officers shot; 2 suspects dead

A fifth officer, that was originally reported shot, injured his knee while running away from the gunfire. He remains in the hospital.

Acevedo said the ages of the injured officers are 50, 50, 54, 40 and 33.

The 54-year-old officer, who is in critical condition, was the case agent. Acevedo said he has been shot several times before in the line of duty. He has been an officer since 1984.

RELATED ARTICLE: 54-year-old HPD officer injured in shooting was shot 'several times' before in line of duty

"We are sick and tired of having targets on our back," said Houston Police Officer Union President Joe Gamaldi." We are sick and tired of having dirtbags trying to take our lives when all we’re trying to do is protect this community and protect our families. Enough is enough.

All of the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center after the shooting. Two of the officers were taken by Life Flight, said Chief Pena with the Houston Fire Department.

Roads near the the hospital were blocked off for several hours so EMS could make their way to the hospital quickly.

WATCH: Roads blocked off in downtown Houston as injured officers arrive at hospital

Chief Acevedo said about a dozen narcotics officers and half a dozen patrol officers were serving a search warrant to a home in the 7800 block of Harding after a neighbor tipped police about drug activities.

Acevedo said the officers were specifically searching the home for black tar heroin.

RELATED ARTICLE: Black tar heroin was the subject of Monday's drug warrant in southeast Houston

When the officers approached the door to the home, two suspects allegedly started firing at the officers.

Chief Acevedo said officers returned fire and eventually shot the suspects. SWAT officers searched the home and pronounced both suspects dead.

Officers have not provided any information on the identity of the suspects.

WATCH: Neighbors react to shooting that injured 5 officers in SE Houston

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.