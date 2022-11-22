Off-duty CBP officer accused of menacing with a gun

Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of menacing with a handgun.

Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court.

Investigators say Gentner allegedly followed the victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot on Camp Road in Hamburg in the early morning hours of November 6.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the male victim called 911 to report that Gentner allegedly pulled alongside his vehicle and displayed a handgun and pointed the gun outside the passenger window toward the victim. Investigators say the victim then made a U-turn on Camp Road and drove in the opposite direction with Gentner allegedly following him. The victim met with police officers in the Village of Hamburg.

Officials say this incident followed an incident involving Gentner and a female at the motel.

Police made a traffic stop at Lake Street and Haviland Place where Gentner was arrested.