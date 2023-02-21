Off-duty Buffalo Police officer accused of leaving loaded gun in vehicle

Mitchell R. Thomas, 28, of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An off-duty Buffalo Police officer is accused of leaving a loaded handgun inside a vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney Office says Buffalo Police were responding to a call on October 9, 2022 when they saw the pistol in plain view inside an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 300 block of Franklin Street.

Thomas, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of leaving his personal, loaded firearm outside of his immediate possession.



His next court date is March 13. He is currently released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum of one year in jail.