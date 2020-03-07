NYSP to step up DWI patrols during holiday weekend

Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and will be looking for reckless and distracted drivers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police, along with local police departments, will increase patrols beginning July 3 through July 5 to crack down on impaired driving.

Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and will be looking for reckless and distracted drivers.

"While the July Fourth weekend is a time to celebrate and spend time with family and friends, too often drinking leads to poor decisions when it is time to go home. To ensure safety on our roads this holiday, State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving of any kind," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "I urge all New Yorkers to act responsibly and make arrangements to find a safe way home - never drink and drive."

Last year, State Police issued more than 13,000 vehicle and traffic tickets during the July 4 weekend. 249 people were charged with DWI.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, "Troopers will be highly visible this weekend on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers. Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, it's likely that you will end up in jail. Stay safe and don't make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else."