ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police is asking for the public's assistance to located a wanted man in the Southern Tier.

On Monday, NYSP put out information on Niko Greenman, 34, who is wanted on an active arrest warrant for multiple criminal charges and is in need of a mental health assessment.

Troopers are currently looking for him the Allegany County area.