NYSCOPBA: Another officer attacked at Lakeview Correctional Facility; second incident in ten days

BROCTON, N.Y. — The union representing corrections officers says another officer has been attacked at Lakeview Correctional Facility making it the second officer assault on prison staff in tens days.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOBA), an inmate, 26, serving a two to four year sentence for grand larceny attacked an officer when the officer asked for his identification.
The injured officer sustained pain, swelling and abrasions to his left shoulder and face. He was taken to an outside hospital and treated for injuries.
The previous assault happened when an officer asked an inmate for his identification inside the housing dorm. The inmate ignored the officer, walked by, turned and struck the officer three times in the face and neck.
"Two serious assaults on staff within 10 days of each other is just another example why there needs to be significant discipline for inmates that attack staff. Without it, officers would be easy targets for attacks everyday. I would also encourage the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office to purse criminal charges in both assaults. A strong message must be sent that this will not be tolerated," said Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President in a statement.