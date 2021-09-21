NYS Police investigating the death of a pedestrian on I-190

Christian A. McCracken, 21, of Sykesville, Maryland was hit and killed early Saturday night.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along I-190 in the Town of Tonawanda, according to New York State Police.

State Police are investigating the accident that killed 21-year-old Christian A. McCracken of Sykesville, Maryland. Troopers received a call at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday that a pedestrian had been hit.

A preliminary investigation determined that McCracken was traveling with Lydia Grigsby, 21, of Dayton, Maryland when they got into an argument. McCracken then got out of the vehicle at around exit 15 and started walking in the roadway.

McCracken was then hit by Kevin Murphy, 30, of Buffalo, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram, according to police.