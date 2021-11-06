x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NYS Police: Buffalo woman arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband

Police said on November 5, troopers out of Alden arrested a woman on two accounts of introducing contraband into a prison.
Credit: State Police
New York State Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police said a Buffalo woman was arrested after allegedly introducing contraband into a prison.

Police said on November 5, 2021, at 2:34 p.m., troopers out of Alden arrested Teyonna J. Walker, 27 of Buffalo, on two accounts of introducing contraband into a prison.

Troopers were contacted on Friday by NYSDOCCS OSI investigator from Wende Correctional Facility on a report of drugs being brought into the facility. 

Walker was taken into custody and transported to Alden for processing.

She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Alden court.

Related Articles

In Other News

Breaking DA: Cuomo Complaint Potentially Defective