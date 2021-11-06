NYS Police: Buffalo woman arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police said a Buffalo woman was arrested after allegedly introducing contraband into a prison.
Police said on November 5, 2021, at 2:34 p.m., troopers out of Alden arrested Teyonna J. Walker, 27 of Buffalo, on two accounts of introducing contraband into a prison.
Troopers were contacted on Friday by NYSDOCCS OSI investigator from Wende Correctional Facility on a report of drugs being brought into the facility.
Walker was taken into custody and transported to Alden for processing.
She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Alden court.