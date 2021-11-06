NYS Police: Buffalo woman arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband

Police said on November 5, troopers out of Alden arrested a woman on two accounts of introducing contraband into a prison.

Police said on November 5, 2021, at 2:34 p.m., troopers out of Alden arrested Teyonna J. Walker, 27 of Buffalo, on two accounts of introducing contraband into a prison.

Troopers were contacted on Friday by NYSDOCCS OSI investigator from Wende Correctional Facility on a report of drugs being brought into the facility.

Walker was taken into custody and transported to Alden for processing.