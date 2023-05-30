New York State DMV tickets those using fake license plates

More than 400 citations have been issued so far since January.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ticketing those using false license plates.

The fake plates are often used to avoid paying tolls, vehicle registration fees, evade speed and school-zone cameras and also avoid detection from local law enforcement.

More than 400 citations have been issued so far since January that include: 92 plate violations, 66 traffic tickets, 36 towed vehicles, 29 improper registrations, 26 plates seized, 23 uninspected vehicles, 20 unregistered vehicles and 11 fraudulent temporary registrations.

“When someone uses a fake license plate, that means hardworking taxpayers and motorists are footing the bill for someone trying to cheat the system,” said DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder in a press release. “Drivers should know that our investigators are out there working closely with other law enforcement agencies to target this issue and those who break the law can expect to be caught.”

Acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “By using fake plates, not only are these criminals trying to circumvent the system to avoid paying tolls, but many of them are also trying to evade law enforcement to avoid serious penalties, traffic drugs, or perpetuate other criminal activity. This recklessness puts the public at risk, and it will not be tolerated. State Police will continue to work with the DMV and our local law enforcement partners, to stop these blatant violators, and hold them accountable.”

“Traffic safety is public safety, and this months-long initiative to combat the rise of fake license plates demonstrates our commitment to keeping our roadways safe,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “These fraudulent plates are used for a variety of illicit reasons – all of them illegal and detrimental to the critical work our officers do every day. The NYPD, along with our local and state law-enforcement partners, will continue to ensure that everyone who owns and operates a vehicle in New York is in full compliance with the law.”