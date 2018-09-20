BUFFALO, NY-- The New York State Attorney General's office is investigating the death of India Cummings.

Cummings was arrested in Lackawanna in 2016. She went to the Erie County Holding Center with a broken arm, but wasn't taken to the hospital until 17 days later when she went into cardiac arrest. She later died.

The New York State Commission of Correction issued a scathing report of the conduct of India Cummings' jailers.

“After reviewing key materials and evidence, the Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation into the death of India Cummings, pursuant to the Attorney General’s authority under Executive Order No. 147. We’re committed to conducting an independent, comprehensive, and fair investigation,” said Amy Spitalnick, Communications Director and Senior Policy Advisor for the NYS Attorney General's Office.

The NYS Commission of Correction report states, among other things, Cumming’s “manner of death was homicide by medical neglect."

