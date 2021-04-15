NY school principal charged with sexually abusing 9 students

Kirk Ashton, the principal of Northwood Elementary School in Hilton for the last 17 years,

HILTON, N.Y. — A Rochester-area school principal has been charged with sexually abusing nine students in a case that prosecutors said goes back at least four years.

Kirk Ashton, the principal of Northwood Elementary School in Hilton for the last 17 years, was arraigned Wednesday night on multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.