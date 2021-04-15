NY school principal charged with sexually abusing 9 students

HILTON, N.Y. — A Rochester-area school principal has been charged with sexually abusing nine students in a case that prosecutors said goes back at least four years.
Kirk Ashton, the principal of Northwood Elementary School in Hilton for the last 17 years, was arraigned Wednesday night on multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
Prosecutors said Thursday the victims were boys between 8 and 12 years old. Ashton pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. Defense attorney Robert King argued against bail. He said Ashton was not a flight risk.