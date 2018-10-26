BUFFALO, N.Y. - A little over a week into the legalization of marijuana in Canada and a New York man has been charged with attempting to smuggle marijuana from Canada into the United States.

David Dratch, 23, of Montgomery, N.Y., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, and smuggling goods into the United States.

During an inspection at the border, a canine search resulted in an alert to an odor on the glove compartment area. The search resulted in the discovery of six envelopes containing marijuana, two jars of marijuana resin, four additional packages containing THC-infused gummy worms.

Investigators say in a search of recent text messages in Dratch's phone, a message to someone identified as "Max" on the same day stated: “lol bro I just had 100mg edible and I got stopped by customs and now they're asking me so much (expletive).”

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fne.

© 2018 WGRZ