NY Legislature votes to extend Child Victims Act deadline

The new legistation would extend the deadline to August 14, 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state Senate and Assembly have voted to extend the deadline for residents who were sexually abused as children to file legal claims because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.

The original deadline for those making claims under the Child Victims Act was August 14th; the legislation would extend it a year, to the same date in 2021.