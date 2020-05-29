x
NY Legislature votes to extend Child Victims Act deadline

The new legistation would extend the deadline to August 14, 2021.
Credit: Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state Senate and Assembly have voted to extend the deadline for residents who were sexually abused as children to file legal claims because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. 

The original deadline for those making claims under the Child Victims Act was August 14th; the legislation would extend it a year, to the same date in 2021. 

The 2019 act lifted statute of limitations even for allegations that were decades old, for a filing period of one year. But with the shutdown and disruption caused by the virus, advocates and survivors had been pressing for an extension.

