NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a larceny suspect in North Tonawanda.

They say the man (pictured below) is wanted in connection with a theft on August 29.

NTPD is attempting to identify the male in the following surveillance video in regards to a larceny by quick change on 08/29/2018. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau by calling 692-4312, the NTPD tip line at 693-8477, or by emailing tips@ntpolice.com pic.twitter.com/xlnZjnMauk — N.Tonawanda Police (@NTPoliceDept) September 10, 2018

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at (716) 692-4312 or the North Tonawanda Police tip line at (716) 693-8477. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ntpolice.com.

© 2018 WGRZ