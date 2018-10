BUFFALO, NY-- A North Tonawanda man has admitted to trying to burglarize the same church rectory... that he had already spent time in prison for breaking into.

Robert Wasyl pleaded guilty to attempted burglary after prosecutors say a priest woke up to find him in his bedroom at St. Timothy's Church in the Town of Tonawanda last year.

Wasyl burglarized that same church back in 2007.

He could get 12 years to life in prison when he's sentenced next month.

