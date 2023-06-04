Nowhere Lounge in Kenmore hit by thieves

Nowhere Lounge owner Jason Wood says that since opening in December, people have stolen 40 to 50 vintage and vintage-inspired items from his bar.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A 1970s-themed cocktail lounge that just opened along a popular strip in Kenmore last year is dealing with thieves.

The bar is loaded with retro decor, but people have started stealing it forcing the owners to make some changes. Usually, there would be items on the tables at the bar, but because people keep stealing stuff, it's now behind the bar.

"Thought it would be just like a really nice, cozy, and comfortable vibe," Nowhere Lounge owner Jason Wood said.

Wood spent more than a year picking out all of the decor by hand and found it at estate sales, thrift stores, and on Etsy and eBay.

"The color scheme, I think, is what I love so much, is the green, and orange, and brown. Like, such awesome colors. Nice warm colors, you know?" Wood said.

And apparently, people like his '70s style because they've been stealing.

"It's been happening since day one, you know. Maybe not the first week or something, but definitely people just kind of take what they want sometimes, and it's super upsetting," Wood said.

This week, Wood had enough and posted on social media asking for his stuff back. Since December, he says people have stolen 40 to 50 items, so now they live behind the bar.

Cute salt and pepper shakers don't make it to the tables, so they don't end up like some of the dinosaur planters that have disappeared.

"It's classic glassware from the '60s, '70s, and those walk out the door too, probably about 25 glasses or something," Wood said.

And the thing is, if you like what you see, Wood can tell you where he got it so you can buy it yourself.

"This was like our hard-earned money that we put into this place to create a welcome space for everyone, and to have stuff taken from us. I mean, I just, I don't know, it hurts our feelings because we're just part of the neighborhood, and we want this place to be part of the neighborhood forever," Wood said.