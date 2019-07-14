NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda woman was charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning after an accident that took down a metal light pole.
City of Tonawanda Police said the accident happened at 5 a.m. Saturday. The driver, Natasha M. Colbert, 35, was not injured.
Police say Colbert's 2018 Dodge SUV left the roadway and struck a metal light pole, which came down. They say two street signs and three mile-marker signs were also knocked down on the Twin City Highway, at Young Street.
Colbert said she had tried to avoid hitting a skunk. Police say she had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.11 and that after a search of the vehicle, they found a bottle of vodka, as well as a plastic cup with ice.
Colbert has been charged with driving while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and five other traffic charges.
MORE ON WGRZ.COM
Body pulled from Niagara River in City of Tonawanda park