NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda woman was charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning after an accident that took down a metal light pole.

City of Tonawanda Police said the accident happened at 5 a.m. Saturday. The driver, Natasha M. Colbert, 35, was not injured.

Police say Colbert's 2018 Dodge SUV left the roadway and struck a metal light pole, which came down. They say two street signs and three mile-marker signs were also knocked down on the Twin City Highway, at Young Street.

Colbert said she had tried to avoid hitting a skunk. Police say she had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.11 and that after a search of the vehicle, they found a bottle of vodka, as well as a plastic cup with ice.

Colbert has been charged with driving while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and five other traffic charges.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Body found in Lake Ontario

Body pulled from Niagara River in City of Tonawanda park

Depew Police investigating accident on Walden Avenue