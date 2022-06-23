North Tonawanda Police warn residents of mail scam

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda Police are warning people on Facebook about a scam that's going around in people's mailboxes.
Police shared the copy of the scam, where it asks the person receiving the letter to show their support for the police department by completing a survey.
The scammers use the name Citizens Behind the Badge, with a return address in Virginia.
The police department says the group has no affiliation with them, adding that if you are a victim of the scam, you should report it to the police.