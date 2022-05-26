North Tonawanda Police to host town hall forum on community response to active shooter situations

This event comes after the mass shooting on May 14 that killed 10 people at a local grocery store in Buffalo and the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department is planning to host a town hall forum for its residents to discuss how the community can respond during an active shooter situation.

This event comes after the mass shooting on May 14 that killed 10 people at a local grocery store in Buffalo and the elementary school mass shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

The police department will present information to people on how to identify and respond in active shooter events to help keep the community safe.

The town hall will take place at the North Tonawanda Senior High School Alumni Center on June 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.

All North Tonawanda residents are encouraged to attend.

The program will give residents strategies, guidance and information on surviving an active shooter event. They'll also discuss the history of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options and medical issues.

Lt. Nick Iwanicki, a 15-year veteran of the North Tonawanda Police Department, and assistance team leader for the Tonawanda-North Tonawanda SWAT team, and retired Detective Steve Endres, a 20-year veteran and former SWAT member, will be the presenters for the event.

The event is open to all North Tonawanda residents and is free of charge. If you plan on attending, the police department asks that you bring a non-perishable food item, or toiletry donation for Buffalo residents affected by the shooting on Jefferson Avenue at the Tops.

For more information, you can check out the North Tonawanda Police Facebook page.

