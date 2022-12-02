North Tonawanda Police asking for public's help after Linwood Avenue shooting

A 26-year-old man was 'uncooperative and refused to give any information about the suspect' at the scene police said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of North Tonawanda Police are asking for the public's help after a car was shot at Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene, in the 200 block of Linwood Avenue, shortly before 1 p.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers there found shell casings near a gray four-door sedan that was struck.

A 26-year-old man got out of the vehicle. City of North Tonawanda Police did not indicate if the man was injured, adding that he was "uncooperative and refused to give any information about the suspect."

Police list the suspect's vehicle as a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had "at least" two passengers they said in a press release.

If you have any information on the suspect's vehicle, City of North Tonawanda Police ask that you call the detective bureau at (716) 692-4312.

Police also request if you see the vehicle to not approach it. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.