North Tonawanda mother facing charges after child found home alone when a fire started

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda mother is facing charges after her child was allegedly found home alone when a fire started, according to police.

North Tonawanda Police officers Kevin Whitehead and Joseph Casale responded to a home on Miller Street on April 12 just after midnight for a report of fire.

The call came from a neighbor, who was not sure if anyone was in the house at the time.

When officers arrived on scene, they could hear the smoke detectors and smelled smoke.

When they looked into the windows, the saw smoke filling the first floor and a fire in the kitchen. They also saw a television on with a child's program on and were concerned their might be a child in the home.

Officers forced open the door, but were unable to enter due to the amount of smoke.

Lt. Richard Wydysh arrived on scene and the neighbor alert them to the side door. Officers were able to enter and put out the fire on the stove.

The officers checked the remainder of the house for the residents and found a small child hiding near a pile of clothing behind the front door.

The child was taken outside for medical treatment by the North Tonawanda Fire Department.

No one else was in the house, according to police.

The Niagara County Dispatch was able to get in contact with the child's mother, who arrived home a short time later.

Police say the 2-year-old child was left at home unattended.

The mother, Jaysa Morrison, 24, is facing multiple charges, including Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Child Protective Services was called to take custody of the child.