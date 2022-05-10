North Tonawanda man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested following vehicle pursuit

Robert Smith, 34, will be held by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Monday in Niagara County.

Robert Smith, 34, will be held by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on charges of grand larceny in the second degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony AUO, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call around 8 p.m. Monday about a stolen vehicle on Hess Road in the Town of Newfane. A short while later, there was a report of a stolen vehicle on Hartland Road in the Town of Hartland. The vehicle description was a white Ford pickup truck.

A truck matching the description was spotted on Hollenbeck Road in the Town of Royalton. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, a pursuit allegedly ensued, according the the Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit spanned through the Town of Royalton, Town of Lockport, City of Lockport, Town of Cambria. It ultimately ending in the Town of Lewiston. The truck became immobilized on Lower Mountain Road near Bond Lake.

The Sheriff's Office reports that Smith allegedly resisted arrest, attempted to break free an enter an unmarked NCSO vehicle. Smith was removed from the vehicle before he left in it.

A taser had to be used to take him into custody, according to NCSO.

Smith was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for evaluation.

An inquiry found that Smith to have multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. His warrants showed issues for failing to appear in court.

Smith was present for an arraignment process in Centralized Arraignment Court Tuesday morning but he was uncooperative with the Judge and the arraignment process was unable to be completed. Another attempt will be conducted Tuesday afternoon.