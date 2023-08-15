x
North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

Michael Angstenberger, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges that carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining child pornography.

Michael Angstenberger, 48, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, which carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Angstenberger created the Snapchat account "catybug1234" which he used to communicate and get explicit images from minors in other states and countries. He pretended to be a young girl to get the images.

The victims include a 12-year-old girl in Kentucky, who sent him photos in December of 2021.

Another victim was a girl who was 11-12 years old from Arkansas who sent photos to Angstenberger at his request. 

Angstenberger is scheduled to be sentenced in December. 

