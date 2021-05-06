x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

North Tonawanda man charged with DWI (drugs) after knocking over 17 traffic cones in road work zone

Troopers say it happened Tuesday on the I-190 southbound in Niagara Falls in an active work zone.
Credit: WGRZ
Workers with the Erie County Highway Department prepare part of Zimmerman Road in the Town of Boston ahead of new pavement getting laid.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man is facing DWI (drugs) and several vehicle and traffic charges after an incident in an active road work zone while driving on the Niagara section of the Thruway Tuesday.

New York State Police say Kyle Wagner, 31, was driving southbound near the LaSalle Expressway exit in Niagara Falls when he allegedly struck 17 traffic cones then went through six cut stops causing major damage to his vehicle.

Luckily, no Department of Transportation workers were hurt.

Troopers say Wagner failed field sobriety tests at the scene. He was taken to SP Niagara where a Drug Recognition Expert administered additional tests which he also failed. 

Related Articles