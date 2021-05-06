North Tonawanda man charged with DWI (drugs) after knocking over 17 traffic cones in road work zone

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man is facing DWI (drugs) and several vehicle and traffic charges after an incident in an active road work zone while driving on the Niagara section of the Thruway Tuesday.
New York State Police say Kyle Wagner, 31, was driving southbound near the LaSalle Expressway exit in Niagara Falls when he allegedly struck 17 traffic cones then went through six cut stops causing major damage to his vehicle.
Luckily, no Department of Transportation workers were hurt.
Troopers say Wagner failed field sobriety tests at the scene. He was taken to SP Niagara where a Drug Recognition Expert administered additional tests which he also failed.