North Tonawanda man charged with DWI (drugs) after knocking over 17 traffic cones in road work zone

Troopers say it happened Tuesday on the I-190 southbound in Niagara Falls in an active work zone.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man is facing DWI (drugs) and several vehicle and traffic charges after an incident in an active road work zone while driving on the Niagara section of the Thruway Tuesday.

New York State Police say Kyle Wagner, 31, was driving southbound near the LaSalle Expressway exit in Niagara Falls when he allegedly struck 17 traffic cones then went through six cut stops causing major damage to his vehicle.

Luckily, no Department of Transportation workers were hurt.