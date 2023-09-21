North Tonawanda man charged with murder in connection with stabbing outside Burger King

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, more than a week after a stabbing outside a Burger King.
According to City of Tonawanda Police, the stabbing occurred on September 11 outside 11 Delaware Street.
Police say 26-year-old Adrian Bayley of North Tonawanda is accused of stabbing a 51-year-old man in his abdomen.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Bayley is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.
He faces additional charges including first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
