North Tonawanda man charged with murder in connection with stabbing outside Burger King

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, more than a week after a stabbing outside a Burger King.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, the stabbing occurred on September 11 outside 11 Delaware Street. 

Police say 26-year-old Adrian Bayley of North Tonawanda is accused of stabbing a 51-year-old man in his abdomen.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Bayley is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

He faces additional charges including first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

