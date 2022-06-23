North Tonawanda man arrested for possession, receipt of child pronography

If found guilty, Michael Angstenberger, 46, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, it was announced that a North Tonawanda man has been arrested and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

The FBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that in November a Snapchat user identified as Michael Angstenberger, 46, allegedly sent or shared two videos containing child pornography in November 2021.

In April, a search warrant of Angstenberger's residence allegedly revealed a phone and tablet with about 189 images and 13 videos of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Angstenberger made an initial appearance on Thursday and was released on conditions, including home detention with location monitoring.