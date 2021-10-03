North Tonawanda man accused of COVID-19 relief fraud & credit card fraud

Michael Kornaker, 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man is being accused of COVID-19 relief fraud and credit card fraud.

Michael Kornaker, 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Investigators say Kornaker was recently released from prison on a previous fraud conviction, and on supervised released, when he allegedly applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the the US Small Business Administration under someone else's name.

They say that Kornaker applied for a $60,500 loan by using another person's name and personal information, without that person's knowledge. Kornaker is also accused of opening a credit card in that person's name without their permission.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant’s conduct has demonstrated that he is a serial fraudster who will stop at nothing to fill his own pockets with money intended for those in need,” stated U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. in a released statement. “Let this prosecution put the defendant and others like him on notice—we are paying attention, and if you commit fraud trying to enrich yourselves with money earmarked for those hardest hit by the pandemic, then the only return you should expect to receive is one from a federal grand jury in the form of an indictment.”