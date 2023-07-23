Man who allegedly drove through Canal Fest midway area overnight charged with DWI

A North Tonawanda man who drove his vehicle through the Canal Fest midway area overnight has been charged with DWI.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man who allegedly drove his vehicle through the Canal Fest midway area in the City of Tonawanda overnight has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when 35-year-old Marc R. Nasca allegedly drove past barriers on the North Tonawanda side of the Renaissance Bridge, then continued to head south, City of Tonawanda Police said. That's where he was stopped by officers who were stationed there, patrolling during the overnight hours.

Police said Nasca's blood alcohol content was 0.17 when he took a test at the station. He arrested around 3 a.m. and was released to a sober party.