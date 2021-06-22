North Carolina woman facing charges for allegedly stealing credit cards from WNY fitness club lockers

It's alleged that Sydney Harvey, 27, broke into gym lockers and stole items from fitness clubs in Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Carolina woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly breaking into fitness club lockers in Western New York and stealing credit cards.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, after allegedly making a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge Friday afternoon, Sydney Harvey, 27, was stopped by Border Patrol agents. Harvey was allegedly in possession of numerous stolen credit and debit cards, as well as bolt cutters and a pry bar.

It's alleged that Harvey broke into gym lockers and stole items from fitness clubs in Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga. Harvey is also accused of stealing debit and credit cards from multiple people.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Harvey allegedly committed one of the crimes while a 4-year-old child was left alone in her vehicle.

Harvey was arraigned in Amherst Town Court, Cheektowaga Town Court and Buffalo City Court. She was arraigned in Amherst on one count of identity theft in the second degree, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Harvey was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court for three counts of identity theft in the second degree, three counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, three counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and one count of possession of burglar tools.

And in the City of Buffalo Harvey was arraigned for one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, one count of possession of burglar tools and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.