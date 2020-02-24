BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who struck a 9-year-old child and caused serious injuries, will not spend any time in jail.

Erin Kuntz, 30, was sentenced to five years probation for vehicular assault.

Investigators say Kuntz, 30, was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on East Main Street in the Village of East Aurora when she struck the child.

She pleaded guilty in December to vehicular assault for hitting the 9-year-old girl with her car in July.

The girl was taken to hospital and was treated for serious injuries. She has since recovered from her physical injuries.

In addition to probation, Kuntz's driver license is suspended for six months. When she gets her license back, she must have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle.

Speaking in court, Kuntz said 'I hurt a child.. and I'm really very sorry for that." Judge Susan Eagan said Kuntz was "the most contrite DWI defendant she's presided over."

RELATED: East Aurora woman pleads guilty to vehicular assault

RELATED: How uncommon was the delay in taking Erin Kuntz's license?