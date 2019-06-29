BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local construction company will pay a $10,000 fine for lying to the state about using a minority-owned subcontractor.

Nichter Construction got its sentence Friday. It was doing state-funded work on the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, which required some work to be done by a minority-owned business.

Christopher Nichter admitted to filing false documents that claimed William McClendon's paving business did work that it didn't do, and paying McClendon a fee.

He got a conditional discharge for his role in the scheme.

