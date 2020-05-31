Clean up begins in Niagara Square following protests in downtown Buffalo

After protesters and vandals left behind spray painted monuments and debris

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents and business owners are picking up the pieces of what was left behind after peaceful protests turned violent in Niagara Square.

The McKinley monument was vandalized with graffiti, other monuments and flower beds ripped up and trash and signs left behind from the protesters litter the square Saturday morning.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined Mayor Byron Brown to address the situation overnight. County Executive Poloncarz expressed that he will be "joining my neighbors tomorrow to help clean up some of the mess that was created tonight."

Volunteers were already showing up Sunday morning to pick up trash, sweep up debris and collect signs that were left behind from Saturday's protest.