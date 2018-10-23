WHEATFIELD, NY — A Niagara Falls woman is charged with driving while impaired and endangering the well-being of child Tuesday evening.

Sarah Attfield, 31, is charged with a Leandra's Law DWI.

Niagara County Deputies responded to a call about a gold, Chevrolet Impala driving in multiple lanes of traffic on Williams Road Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, the car was stopped on Niagara Falls Boulevard where an intoxicated Attfield was found inside with a two-year-old child inside the car.

Attfield is charged with felony Leandra's Law DWI, driving while impaired by drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

