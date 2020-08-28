Niagara Falls woman charged in crash that killed passenger and injured two others

Accident happened on July 4 at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Porter Road.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The driver of a grinding crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle and left two others injured has now been charged.

Niagara Falls Police say Breanna Best was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of vehicular manslaughter, four counts of DWI for drugs and alcohol, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Driving and several V&T violations.

The accident happened on July 4 at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Porter Road killing passenger Precious Cox.