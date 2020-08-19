Niagara Falls woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

A Niagara Falls pedestrian was killed in the Town of Niagara back in December 2019.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, which resulted in the death of a Niagara Falls man back in December.

New York State Police say troopers were called to Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara around 8:30 a.m. on December 21, 2019 for reports of a human body located off the side of the road.

Maxim Vyazovoy, 22, of Niagara Falls, was walking on the north side of the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle. Vyazovoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the car was located by vehicle evidence left at the scene, as well as other forms of evidence.