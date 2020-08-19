Niagara Falls woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, which resulted in the death of a Niagara Falls man back in December.
New York State Police say troopers were called to Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara around 8:30 a.m. on December 21, 2019 for reports of a human body located off the side of the road.
Maxim Vyazovoy, 22, of Niagara Falls, was walking on the north side of the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle. Vyazovoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the car was located by vehicle evidence left at the scene, as well as other forms of evidence.
Keiyoshia M. James, 20, of Niagara Falls, was arrested and processed Tuesday. James was virtually arraigned and released on Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in court in October.