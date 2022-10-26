Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County

A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week.
Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22.
The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on I-90 in Monroe County around 2:00 p.m.
Deputies say Carrier was driving the truck she allegedly stole and wouldn't stop, leading deputies on a chase.
They were finally able to stop her by using a tire deflation device near the Town of Henrietta at exit 34.
Carrier has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
She was issued appearance tickets and released. She returns to court November 1.