Cheektowaga teens injured and arrested after Niagara Falls police chase

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One teenager was injured and another arrested Saturday morning after they allegedly led police on a chase in stolen vehicles on the Niagara Scenic Parkway.

Both teens are from Cheektowaga.

Niagara Falls Police said the stolen vehicles were a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, taken from the DoubleTree parking lot at 401 Buffalo Ave., and a blue Kia from the Holiday Inn parking lot at 114 Buffalo Ave. The person who owned the Hyundai called police and told them the direction the vehicle traveled.

A search began around 8:20 a.m., and an officer soon "spotted the Hyundai being followed by the Kia. When the officer activated his lights, the vehicles attempted to evade the police and got onto the Niagara Scenic Parkway heading eastbound."

Another police cruiser on the Niagara Scenic Parkway became involved with the pursuit. Eventually, the Kia blew a tire, and the driver lost control of it.

"As it attempted to merge back into traffic, the Kia crashed into the Hyundai that was attempting to pass the police cruiser on the right. The Kia rolled, ejecting the male driver," Niagara Falls Police said in a statement.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken arm, as well as internal injuries. He was in surgery, according to the latest police update, and there was no further update on his condition.

The 15-year-old driver of the Hyundai pulled over, was arrested, and reported no injuries.

Eastbound traffic on the Niagara Scenic Parkway was closed for nearly five hours as police and New York State Department of Transportation crews processed the scene, removed the vehicles, and cleared debris.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.