Niagara Falls Police issue warning following recent sexual assault reports

The Niagara Falls Police Department issued the warning with a social media post on Sunday afternoon. It included a description of the suspect.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating two recent sexual assault cases that they say could be related.

The police department issued the warning with a social media post on Sunday afternoon. It included a description of the suspect, who they say is a Hispanic or Black male between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5-11. The suspect has a light complexion and medium build, and is possibly in his 20s.

The police description added that the man "was last seen wearing dark hoody, dark pants, and a backpack with a dark facemask. The suspect was in possession of a semiautomatic handgun."

The first sexual assault happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 near Pine Plaza, at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. That's where police say the victim was forced behind a plaza business and sexually assaulted. The suspect then walked away from the scene, toward Military Road.

The second sexual assault happened around 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Portage Road Tops parking lot. That's where a teen was approached by a man who showed a handgun, then forced to the back of a nearby business. The teen was sexually assaulted, and the suspect walked away, heading toward the Ashland Avenue.

"We realize that this description is rather vague," police said. "However, we are releasing the best information available to inform the public for their safety and to hopefully generate information that can lead to an arrest."

Given that the suspect showed a handgun to the victim, police are asking residents to be cautious of their surroundings if approached by someone suspicious.

Niagara Falls Police are asking anyone with information regarding the sexual assaults, or who might have seen someone matching the suspect's description in the area of the crimes, to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553, or the general information number at 716-286-4711.