NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — According to the Buffalo News, Niagara Falls Police say they are looking for a violent, and possibly armed, offender who apparently cut off his ankle monitor and may have fled the area.

Police say 20-year-old Tyrell Handley of 15th Street is on probation and is due in court this week for two incidents, with arrests dating to April and May.

Police said Handley cut off an ankle monitor he was required to wear as a condition of his probation.

He also is believed to have a gun.

If you know anything about this, you asked to call police at 286-4547.