NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are asking for help in their attempts to locate a mother who they say recently left an infant next to a casino ice machine.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Sherone Littleton. Police say they have tried to contact her and ask that she turn herself in for the alleged January 31 incident at the Seneca Niagara Casino Hotel.

Niagara Falls Police say Littleton's last address was on Hewitt Avenue in Buffalo.

Littleton faces felony charges of reckless endangerment and abandonment of a child, according to police. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.

Niagara Falls Police ask anyone with information about Littleton's whereabouts to call 716-286-4711.

