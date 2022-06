Police officers responded to the assault and both the suspect and the officer were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls police officer was stabbed while responding to a domestic call at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

Niagara Falls Police say they were responding to a domestic call Friday afternoon when the officer was stabbed.

