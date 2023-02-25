Niagara Falls Police: narcotics bust, ammunition arrest made on Friday

The drug arrest happened on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 101st Street. The other arrest involves a 23-year-old who led police on a car chase before running on foot.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police completed a narcotics bust and made an ammunition arrest on Friday.

The drug arrest happened on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 101st Street. That's where the Narcotics Intelligence Division executed a search warrant, which turned up more than 41 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of crack, nearly three dozen Xanax pills, and a number of other substances.

Charges are still pending on the suspect.

The other arrest involves a 23-year-old, who is facing charges after he allegedly discarded a bag containing ammunition.

Niagara Falls Police told 2 On Your Side the suspect led police on a car chase before trying to run on foot. That's when he allegedly tossed the bag that police recovered.