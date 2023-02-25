Niagara Falls Police: narcotics bust, ammunition arrest made on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police completed a narcotics bust and made an ammunition arrest on Friday.
The drug arrest happened on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 101st Street. That's where the Narcotics Intelligence Division executed a search warrant, which turned up more than 41 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of crack, nearly three dozen Xanax pills, and a number of other substances.
Charges are still pending on the suspect.
The other arrest involves a 23-year-old, who is facing charges after he allegedly discarded a bag containing ammunition.
Niagara Falls Police told 2 On Your Side the suspect led police on a car chase before trying to run on foot. That's when he allegedly tossed the bag that police recovered.
The man was arrested under New York's Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or G.I.V.E., initiative.