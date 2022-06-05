Niagara Falls Police make arrest in connection to armed robberies

Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Christian was involved in multiple robberies on Main Street earlier this week. He was arrested on Friday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have made a second arrest in a string of armed robberies that have taken place this week.

Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Christian was involved in multiple robberies on Main Street, on May 3 and May 5, along with Rohmelo Lewis who was charged by Niagara Falls Police on Thursday.

Police are still investigating a murder that happened during that time frame, and say they are working to determine if it is related.

Christian was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Christian is charged with two counts of second-degree assault; three counts of second-degree robbery; one count of first-degree robbery; and one second-degree count of criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.